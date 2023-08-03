Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County EMA says the fire department has responded to a woman who was struck by lightning inside her home in the Curry area.

Officials say she was near a window at her house when she was struck by lightning.

The woman was alert and conscious, and the severity of her injuries is not yet known.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional details.

