Things you can’t return to Amazon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon now says shoppers spent a record 12 billion dollars at the recent Prime Day sale.

Now, some of those items are going back, but it turns out there are some things you can’t return.

With Prime Day returns coming hot and heavy, Amazon has a post on its site warning about some items it won’t take back.

Among them include the following:

Gift cards

Prepaid gaming cards

Downloadable software

Some jewelry

Amazon pharmacy items

Fresh flowers

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, there is a short window for some Amazon electronics returns.

Laptop and desktop PC’s can only be returned in the first 30 days.

Apple products can only be returned for the first 15 days.

So what can you do?

Kiplinger Personal Finance says you may be able to get a refund for some times, such as spoiled food or wilted flowers.

So use Amazon’s chat feature, and see if you can get your money back.

Bottom line: It’s always a good idea to check return policies before you click the buy button, and that way you Don’t Waste Your Money.

