LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Things you can’t return to Amazon

Things you can’t return to Amazon
Things you can’t return to Amazon(MGN)
By John Matarese
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon now says shoppers spent a record 12 billion dollars at the recent Prime Day sale.

Now, some of those items are going back, but it turns out there are some things you can’t return.

With Prime Day returns coming hot and heavy, Amazon has a post on its site warning about some items it won’t take back.

Among them include the following:

  • Gift cards
  • Prepaid gaming cards
  • Downloadable software
  • Some jewelry
  • Amazon pharmacy items
  • Fresh flowers

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, there is a short window for some Amazon electronics returns.

  • Laptop and desktop PC’s can only be returned in the first 30 days.
  • Apple products can only be returned for the first 15 days.

So what can you do?

Kiplinger Personal Finance says you may be able to get a refund for some times, such as spoiled food or wilted flowers.

So use Amazon’s chat feature, and see if you can get your money back.

Bottom line: It’s always a good idea to check return policies before you click the buy button, and that way you Don’t Waste Your Money.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
Mother of Jefferson Co. deputy carjacked, suspect arrested after crash in Calera
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Mickey Ray Calloway died at UAB Hospital.
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Co. crash
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old pays off all student lunch debts at his former elementary school
Police: One person shot in Fairfield
One person shot in Fairfield, JCSO investigating

Latest News

Unfortunately, with almost every sale, so many people end up leaving those sales disappointed.
The big catch with store closing sales
Queen of Clean: Garbage disposal bombs
Queen of Clean: Garbage disposal bombs
Beware of hidden vacation fees when traveling this summer
Beware of hidden vacation fees when traveling this summer
Job hunting? Beware these slick employment scams
Job hunting? Beware of these slick employment scams