Small plane crashes near U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a small plane crash in the area of U.S. Highway 231 near Jasmine Hill Road.

According to Wetumpka Fire Chief Greg Willis, one person was aboard the aircraft when it went down, though the person is said to have escaped any serious injuries.

The plane’s wreckage is located off the roadway, but traffic in the area is being affected at this time by responding law enforcement units.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

A plane has crashed just off U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

A plane has crashed just off U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

The wreckage of a small plane can be seen just off U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka as first responders to the area. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.