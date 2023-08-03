Shelby County Sheriffs Office looking to hire more SRO’s for upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is looking to put more school resource officers in schools.

They are looking for people who are willing to spring into action to keep your kids safe.

As of right now, they have about 17 SRO’s in the unit with 14 actually working in the schools.

SGT. Debbie Sumrall said, “Having SRO’S helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. It starts in the schools with SRO’S.”

The sheriff’s office covers the Vincent, Oak Mountain, Chelsea, and Mt. Laurel school districts as well as Wilsonville and Shelby Elementary School.

Lt. Deon Tilley said, “One SRO is assigned to each individual school and due to staffing issues, we only have one covering Oak Mountain High School and Chelsea High School.”

Once they get their staffing levels back to normal, they hope to add more SRO’S to the high schools.

“I think currently we have 9 openings with the sheriff’s office and once we get the patrol division restaffed, I think the sheriff will make adjustments to the SRO unit,” Tilley said.

Because SRO’S work throughout the school year, they use the summer months to train.

“The alert training is our response to a school threat,” Tilley said. “It trains us on what to do if someone comes in a school unannounced. It shows us how to respond to any threats if a person comes in and causes any trouble with firearms or knives on campus.”

The sheriff’s office is looking for someone who can be a law enforcement officer and a counselor while also ensuring the safety of everyone inside the school.

As they work through their staffing struggles, their SRO supervisors are also there to step in to help make sure all schools are covered.

