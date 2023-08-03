LawCall
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore

Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst, Wade Smith and Liz Hurley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The removal of the Saturn 1B rocket is underway along I-65 in Ardmore.

On August 3, acting Marshall Space Flight Center News Chief Lance Davis confirmed the rocket removal has begun. State Sen. Tom Butler told WAFF 48 that scaffolding had been constructed near the rocket.

Construction workers at the site said the engines have already been removed. They are now demobilizing the rocket.

Another view of the Saturn 1B removal process underway along I-65
Another view of the Saturn 1B removal process underway along I-65(WAFF)

WATCH THE WAFF 48 LIVESTREAM:

