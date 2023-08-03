Queen of Clean: Shower door track
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Queen of Clean is talking about something you may not have thought of cleaning before, your shower door track. And if your shower door is hard to open, then you really need to think about doing it.
What you need:
- White vinegar
- Paper towels
- Old toothbrush
- Spray bottle of water
How to make:
Pour the vinegar into the trap. Let it soak for a while, then come back to clean it.
For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
