Pell City man arrested for murder after turning himself in

Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.(Pell City Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police have arrested a man for a murder. Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

Police got a call about a shooting that happened early August 3rd around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Miracle Street in Pell City.


Officers responded to the area and found the body of 40-year-old Tuskonee Woods in a home. The cause of death is believed to be multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Woods and Keith knew each other.

A 34-year-old woman was found alive at the scene. She had also been shot and was taken to UAB Hospital in critical condition.

Following an initial investigation, Keith was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued by the St. Clair County District Court for Murder.

A manhunt began in the Pell City area for Keith.

He turned himself in around 6 a.m. at the Pell City Police Department and was arrested. A motive is unclear at this point.

The investigation is on-going and police say additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

