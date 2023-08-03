Pell City man arrested for murder after turning himself in

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police have arrested a man for a murder. Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

Police got a call about a shooting that happened early August 3rd around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Miracle Street in Pell City.

Officers responded to the area and found the body of 40-year-old Tuskonee Woods in a home. The cause of death is believed to be multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Woods and Keith knew each other.

A 34-year-old woman was found alive at the scene. She had also been shot and was taken to UAB Hospital in critical condition.

Following an initial investigation, Keith was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued by the St. Clair County District Court for Murder.

A manhunt began in the Pell City area for Keith.

He turned himself in around 6 a.m. at the Pell City Police Department and was arrested. A motive is unclear at this point.

The investigation is on-going and police say additional charges are expected.

