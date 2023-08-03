LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say

Police said the stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Police said the stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man is expected to survive being stabbed through the head with a flagpole at a fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma, police said Thursday.

The stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa and ended with the arrest of Clinton Collins, who was charged with felony maiming, the Tulsa Police Department said in statement.

The police department statement did identify the victim or provide an age for Collins.

“The pole entered the victim’s head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area,” police said. “The American Flag was still attached (to) the pole at the time.”

Firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department had to cut part of the flagpole in order to fit the victim into an ambulance, police said.

“Miraculously, we’re told the victim will survive his injuries, but will likely lose an eye,” police said.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Collins charge at the victim and stab him with the flagpole, according to the police statement.

Police said witnesses could hear Collins say: “That’s what he gets. He deserved it.”

Preston Stanley, a spokesperson for the police department, told The Associated Press in an email that police cannot provide information regarding whether Collins has hired an attorney.

The Tulsa County Clerk of Courts office said Collins is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and that his case either will be handled in tribal court or in U.S. District Court.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against defendants who are tribal citizens in a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma because it remains an American Indian reservation. That area includes most of Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city.

However, last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American.

It was unclear on Thursday where the case against Collins would be headed.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court said it did not have information on Collins, although it can take a few days for a case to arrive.

Records for criminal cases filed in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma did not list a case against Collins on Thursday afternoon.

Kayla McCleery, a FBI spokesperson in the agency’s Oklahoma City office, declined to comment, stating that the FBI doesn’t comment on pending cases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Central Ala. until 8 p.m.
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
18 year old charged in Birmingham carjacking that led police on chase through Calera
Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting

Latest News

Jefferson County amnesty week
Jefferson County amnesty week
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid