Jessica Ivey: Sheet pan chicken gyros with avocado tzatziki

Sheet Pan Chicken Gyros With Avocado Tzatziki

Ingredients

Marinade

1/3 cup plain greek yogurt

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon oregano, fresh, minced

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1 teaspoon salt

1.25 pounds boneless chicken breast, cubed

1 small red onion, sliced

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

Avocado Crema Tzatziki

1 large avocado, seeded and diced

1/4 cup plain greek yogurt

1 clove garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup cucumber, seeded and shredded

1 tablespoon cilantro, fresh, minced

1 teaspoon mint, fresh, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Gyros

4 pieces pita bread, warmed

4 leaves green leaf lettuce

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

Directions

For the marinade: In a bowl, combine the yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, oregano, salt and pepper. Add the chicken, onions and peppers and toss until chicken and vegetables are evenly coated. Let marinate for 15 minutes at room temperature or up to overnight in the refrigerator. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Arrange the chicken and vegetables on a baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes, toss and bake another 5-10 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Switch the oven to broil. Broil 1-2 minutes, until the chicken and vegetables begin to char. For the Avocado Crema Tzatziki: Combine the avocado, 1/4 cup yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, cucumber, cilantro and mint in a bowl. Use a potato masher or a fork to smash the avocado and mix everything together into a slightly chunky sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. For the gyros: Top each pita with lettuce then top with the warm chicken, onions and peppers. Add diced tomatoes and a hearty drizzle of avocado crema tzatziki.

