Jefferson County School District prepping for student’s return next week

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some school systems return to class Thursday and the need for teachers returns with them.

The Jefferson County School District is telling us they have a critical need in some teaching areas.

Superintendent Dr. Gonsoulin says they have a few critical positions where they still need to hire people. This includes bus drivers, substitutes, and special needs teachers.

You can see just how many openings they have by visiting their website. There are dozens of opportunities in a variety of subjects.

Dr. Gonsoulin says if you are qualified and interested in making a difference, do not hesitate and fill out an application online.

As far as prep work, on Wednesday all the teachers in the district will gather for a big back to school event.

They will discuss strategies for the upcoming year and learn more about what they need to do before students return next Tuesday.

“We are making sure that we get all of our last minute AC issues addressed because we are always concerned about those typical things. Making sure that we have the right personnel in place, that we have all personnel in place. So just the typical things for the start if the school year.”

