Jefferson County offering amnesty day for traffic fines and misdemeanors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have certain warrants, fines, and court costs in Jefferson County, next week’s Amnesty Week is just for you. District Attorney Danny Carr says this is a chance to put some legal troubles behind you and get a fresh start.

All you have to do is come to the Jefferson County Courthouse Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can also contact the public defender’s office at 205-307-7021.

Carr says hundreds of people came out for their first amnesty week in 2021, and no one was arrested. He’s expecting the same success this year by giving people some relief and helping them get back on their feet.

Amnesty Week is for people in the Birmingham-Jefferson County area who missed their court date and have a warrant out for their arrest for a nonviolent misdemeanor. For any low-level crimes or traffic offenses, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office and the public defender’s office want to help you clear those up.

Carr says this is also a way to clear some of these cases from a judge’s docket. He says Amnesty Week also improves the relationship between people and the judicial system.

“Try to be a part of the solution so we can kind of eradicate the problem. This should give them a chance to get their FTA recalled and then get a subsequent court date so they can come back and get a disposition on their case and hopefully become a productive member of society,” adds Carr. “Whether they’ve been afraid to come because they couldn’t pay the fine or they’re afraid to try to go get their driver’s license because there’s a warrant, this will give them an opportunity to get a clean slate.”

