Hoover Police Department looking to expand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is now hiring.

Officers are telling WBRC that the department is in a season right now where many of their officers are retiring, and they are looking to fill those vacancies.

They are looking for men and women who want to make a difference and have a desire to work on the front lines for their community.

Typically, the Hoover Police Department recruits individuals who have met all of Alabama’s standards and trainings.

But every now and then, they search for non-post certified candidates with no prior law enforcement experience.

Lt. Daniel Lowe said this allows them to train these officers at the beginning of their career to the Hoover standard. Once hired, those officers can attend the police academy for their training and certification.

Lt. Lowe said being a part of Hoover PD is personal because he grew up in Hoover and some of his biggest influences were police officers.

“They made me realize that you really can make a difference in your community, so I would just say to people that may have that calling on their life and feel like what I’m doing right now is really not what I thought it would be,” Lowe said. “Police work is maybe what you need to do, and of course we would love to talk to you more about that.”

Lt. Lowe said they are taking applications now and that they hope to get back to a fully staffed department very soon.

You can find more information HERE.

