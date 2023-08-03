LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover Police Department looking to expand

Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is now hiring.

Officers are telling WBRC that the department is in a season right now where many of their officers are retiring, and they are looking to fill those vacancies.

They are looking for men and women who want to make a difference and have a desire to work on the front lines for their community.

Typically, the Hoover Police Department recruits individuals who have met all of Alabama’s standards and trainings.

But every now and then, they search for non-post certified candidates with no prior law enforcement experience.

Lt. Daniel Lowe said this allows them to train these officers at the beginning of their career to the Hoover standard. Once hired, those officers can attend the police academy for their training and certification.

Lt. Lowe said being a part of Hoover PD is personal because he grew up in Hoover and some of his biggest influences were police officers.

“They made me realize that you really can make a difference in your community, so I would just say to people that may have that calling on their life and feel like what I’m doing right now is really not what I thought it would be,” Lowe said. “Police work is maybe what you need to do, and of course we would love to talk to you more about that.”

Lt. Lowe said they are taking applications now and that they hope to get back to a fully staffed department very soon.

You can find more information HERE.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
18 year old charged in Birmingham carjacking that led police on chase through Calera
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Mickey Ray Calloway died at UAB Hospital.
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Co. crash
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old pays off all student lunch debts at his former elementary school
Police: One person shot in Fairfield
One person shot in Fairfield, JCSO investigating

Latest News

Jefferson County amnesty week
Jefferson County amnesty week
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
Jefferson County amnesty week
Jefferson County offering amnesty day for traffic fines and misdemeanors