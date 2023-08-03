LawCall
Free outdoor music series is returning to the Magic City

By Jenna Wood
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get ready for a summer of free entertainment, local food trucks, and more at the 3rd annual Safe Summer Series in Birmingham.

Safe Summer Series is a free concert series that provides residents in the Birmingham area with a safe place for a fun, family-filled evening of music and food trucks at parks around the city.

Linn Park
Linn Park(WBRC FOX6 News)

The first concert will be held Sunday, August 6 at Linn Park and features special performances by Carl Thomas and Sherri Brown.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Safe Summer Series will be hosted by Melody Shari of Love & Marriage Huntsville.

Click here for more information.

