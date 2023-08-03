Former UAB and NFL star Joe Webb prepares to make pro boxing debut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you were to ask former UAB Blazer Joe Webb what’s harder, preparing for his first professional fight or playing in Super Bowl 50 during his time with the Carolina Panthers, Webb would say he feels more pressure training for his initial fight. The nerves might hit different, but Webb has played on sports biggest stages before in the NFL.

After more than a decade of football, the hometown legend is taking on a new sport. Webb has been boxing for two years and counting and now is set to face Ryan King in the heavyweight division at Bartow Arena Saturday night. It marks the first boxing match in the Magic City since Deontay Wilder in 2017.

“I’m taking this very serious,” Webb said. “I’m not taking this lightly at all. And I know once those lights come on, it’s showtime.”

Webb played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2010. He’s been the starting quarterback and spent some time at wide receiver and return specialist as well. He may not have always been able to hit players while under center throwing the ball, but as Webb steps into the ring, the game has changed.

“When Joe comes out there, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, wow, he’s actually boxing.’” Webb’s trainer Dave Godber said. “He’s not going to look like some guy coming off the street.”

Weigh-ins for the fight are scheduled for Friday night. Webb headlines the Saturday night fight card August 5 with earlier fights set to kickstart the night. Doors open at 6 p.m. CT. You can purchase tickets here.

