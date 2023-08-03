Five arrested, charged after break in spree

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people have been charged after a string of car break-ins in late July.

Kristen Ramsey, 21, of Leeds, Ladondrick Hughley, 19, of Gadsden, Kimberly Stephens, 18, of Leeds, and two juveniles have all been arrested and facing various charges related to the break-ins that, according to police, spanned multiple jurisdictions on the night of July 23. Another juvenile was not in custody as of Wednesday.

Investigator Jeff Riggs said they stole anything that was in unlocked cars, including money, guns, and even a Bible.

“Females were the lookouts and the guys did the stealing,” Riggs said. Gadsden had 30 to 40 break ins during a two week period.

At around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, a resident on Stewart Avenue in Attalla was in his garage when he saw a white SUV drive by with its lights off. Aware of the recent break ins, he followed the vehicle on his ATV and tried to block them in as they were breaking into a nearby car. The suspects went around him, and he continued to follow them.

The suspects then started shooting at the resident, striking his ATV. He took cover and called 911 with a description of the drive and a partial license plate number.

The group continued their spree, later stealing a Chevy Cobalt. Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle and eventually pulled it over while other authorities continued the search for the SUV. Police said descriptions of the suspects from victims and the partial license plate were used to locate it.

Ramey, the alleged driver, was charged with attempted murder and a probation violation. Hughley was charged with auto theft and Stephens was charged with breaking and entering. The two juveniles were charged with attempted murder and breaking and entering.

Authorities said more charges are pending.

Police said interviews with the suspects revealed some of the suspects had come from Birmingham but being from the area, at least one knew the more lucrative neighborhoods to hit.

“This was just good old fashion police work, were several agencies come together, share information and work together to solve cases,” said Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

