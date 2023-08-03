First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat levels and the threat for severe storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We have some big changes on the way.

The first change is that temperatures this morning are warmer than yesterday. Most of us are in the 70s. The good news is that we remain dry for your morning commute. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly cloudy. We are monitoring a complex of storms in parts of Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee that are diving to the southeast. We are forecasting some of this energy to impact parts of north and central Alabama this afternoon and evening.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a severe threat for our area. A slight risk- threat level two out of five - has been issued for parts of northeast Alabama and it includes areas north of Interstate 20 and northeast of Interstate 22. Areas in the slight risk could see damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail, and a very low-end threat for an isolated tornado. The marginal risk - threat level one out of five - includes the rest of central Alabama where damaging winds will be the main concern. Storms that push in from the north today will likely produce intense lightning and very heavy rainfall. The severe threat could develop around noon and continue into the evening hours.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

Ahead of the storms today, it will end up very hot. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of west Alabama. Counties in the heat advisory include Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Shelby, Bibb, Chilton, Pickens, Greene, and Hale. The advisory begins at noon and expires at 9 p.m. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 90s with a heat index up to 107. I think the higher heat values will remain along the Mississippi/Alabama border. It’ll take today to go from dry to very muggy conditions. Once this batch of storms move in, dew points will likely climb which means it’ll feel very muggy.

The humidity will likely stay with us going into the weekend. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outside.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

We are forecasting a high near 95 with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances today are at 50 percent. The latest model runs aren’t showing as much widespread activity this afternoon as they did yesterday. The greatest chance to see rain today will likely occur in northeast Alabama with widely scattered storms possible for the remainder of Central Alabama. It is very likely that our greatest coverage in rainfall could occur tonight into the first half of Friday.

Stormy Start to Friday: We want to give everyone a First Alert for the potential to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms tomorrow morning. More energy to the north will likely dive into Alabama overnight into Friday morning. We could see heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out. Flooding will be possible in this setup, so please be careful. Remember to never drive through flooded areas.

The morning commute could be very messy, so we encourage you to tune in to Good Day Alabama at 4 a.m. for the latest updates.

Future Radar - Fri. 8:30 a.m. (WBRC)

I think Friday will start off wet and stormy, but we should dry out a little by Friday afternoon. A few storms will be possible Friday afternoon, but it’ll end up isolated to widely scattered. We’ll likely see highs tomorrow in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will continue from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. A heat advisory will continue for Greene and Hale counties where a heat index could climb up to 107.

Flood Watch (WBRC)

Flood Watch: A flood watch has been issued for parts of north/central Alabama. It begins at 4 p.m. today and expires Friday afternoon. It includes Winston, Cullman, Blount, St. Clair, Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Cleburne counties. Areas under the flood watch could see excessive rainfall that could result in flooding. Please use caution if you encounter flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Several inches of rainfall can be possible for those under the flood watch.

Weekend Forecast: The unsettled weather pattern will likely stick around as we approach the weekend. Saturday may end up slightly drier than Sunday. A weak cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast Sunday into Monday. It will help to initiate scattered storms across the area.

We’ll likely start the weekend off with an isolated rain chance with morning temperatures in the mid 70s. High temperatures Saturday afternoon are forecast to climb into the low-to-mid 90s with a partly sunny sky. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon with a rain chance at 50 percent.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Sunday could end up a little wetter, especially towards the evening hours. Highs Sunday afternoon could climb into the lower 90s with a 60 percent chance for rain. We can’t rule out a strong or severe storm over the weekend. Damaging winds and frequent lightning will be the main threats. Heavy rainfall and the threat for flooding will likely continue. Please stay alert and have ways to receive critical weather information. It’ll be hot and muggy this weekend with heat index values in the 100 to 105 range.

Rainfall Potential: The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting one to three inches of rainfall for parts of northeast Alabama over the next three days. Rainfall totals will likely trend lower as you go south and west of Birmingham with most spots picking up 0.5″ to 1″. It is very possible a few spots could end up wetter than these projections, so that is why flooding can’t be ruled out today through Sunday night.

Next Week: We will likely have several opportunities for showers and storms next week. A cold front is forecast to dive into the area, so temperatures may end up near or slightly below average. We are forecasting high temperatures in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Scattered storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week, the greatest risk for storms will likely remain in the southern half of the state.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet at the moment, but we are watching a vigorous tropical wave that just moved off the coast of Africa. It has plenty of thunderstorm activity around the low with a decent spin. Models aren’t too aggressive with anything forming over the next five to seven days thanks to dry air in the Central Atlantic, but things could quickly change as we approach the middle of August. The hurricane season normally ramps up in late August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

Have a great Thursday!

