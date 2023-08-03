Firearms and kids: Jefferson County District Attorney sharing tips on firearm safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a firearm in your home, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says it’s your responsibility to ensure it doesn’t end up in the hands of a child.

Data from Healthy Children shows that firearms are the leading cause of death in children and teens. A recent study shows that a third of children in the country live in a home with guns, and an estimated 4.6 million live in a house with loaded unlocked firearms. Carr says that’s a problem.

“Lock them up. Put them in a gun safe,” says Carr. “If you’re going to own a gun, then make sure that it’s up, and it’s safe, and it’s away from kids’ number one.”

The same study shows that between 2015 and 2022, over 2800 children were involved in unintentional shootings, which led to over a thousand deaths.

“There are a lot of people who leave guns lying around the house,” says Carr. “Leave them on the floor. They’re in direct access to a child, and a child will grab something they think is a toy and ultimately fire that gun and either injure themselves or someone else. I think it’s important for the public to understand that there are legal criminal ramifications.”

Care says the carelessness could land you in jail, facing felony charges.

“They could face reckless murder. They could face reckless manslaughter. They couldn’t face assault in the first degree, meaning that a child has access to a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and then serious physical injury occurs. Those are all felonies. And those carry a penalty of prison,” adds Carr.

When it comes to older children and teens, Carr says you should still keep firearms away from them and explain why

“Can you imagine a child getting your gun and going out in the community and liking someone? Not only that caused a serious ripple effect for you and your family but also for the family whose loved one was killed. It’s imperative that people understand that responsible gun ownership goes with gun possession as well,” says Carr.

