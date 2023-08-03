Experts: Car repair costs rising due to part, worker shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car repairs are taking longer and costing you more money. Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show a 12.7% price increase between last June and this June.

Not only is there a shortage of different car parts nationwide, there’s a shortage of workers making those same parts which pushes up the cost and wait time.

“So when you have a lack of employees in everything you do, you have to pay these guys more to double their efforts, double the output,” said Edgar Barron, Long Lewis Ford of Alabaster Service Manager. “You pay them more and that makes your parts more expensive and then you ship them out, everything becomes more expensive.”

He says even gas prices can play a part.

“As gas prices go up, oil change prices go up, oil filters change in price,” said Barron. “The demand for the product gets greater so you’re offering -- people are charging more for the part now.”

Federal Reserve Economic Data shows how expensive motor vehicle maintenance and repairs have actually gotten. The average cost hit $383 dollars in June which is $43 more than one year ago.

Barron says now that more cars are coming out with more electronic features, those repairs cost even more.

“The technical side of it can get extremely advanced and it’s not just turning wrenches anymore,” he explained. “It’s more hooking up to a computer, speaking computer language, and trying to figure out that problem.”

As a reminder, Barron says they are having to wait on the new parts just like you.

“Some of those parts can be anywhere from a week to I’ve seen parts take up to 3-4 months and that’s just distribution, getting the camera made, getting it shipped to the United States or having it here in the States being made and shipped to you, so you do run into a bunch of issues like that,” he said.

The easiest way to avoid needing repairs, according to Barron, is keeping up with regular maintenance. He says it’ll keep you out of the shop for a longer period of time.

