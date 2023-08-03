LawCall
Excessive heat among other factors leading to higher prices at the pump

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve probably noticed gas prices have been on the rise in recent weeks. In Alabama, we’re up 36 cents a gallon from a month ago, according to AAA. Experts say it usually takes a hurricane to move prices this much.

There are a number of factors at play, including the excessive heat that’s impacting refineries. We’re told the extreme heat causes them to dial back production which impacts supply. AAA says OPEC cutting back production in July is another reason we’re seeing an increase at the pumps.

“All this extra energy needed to cool people’s homes, a lot of that has come from crude oil. So the demand has gone up. The supply has gone down. In addition to that, we’ve seen a lot of refineries have trouble with the heat. They’re doing a lot more maintenance, a lot more repairs, and have a lot more downtime than they typically do,” Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama said.

The prices are likely to stay throughout the remainder of the summer driving season according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

If you are looking to save at the pump, AAA says price shopping is your best bet. You can find other tips here: https://magazine.northeast.aaa.com/daily/life/cars-trucks/gas-saving-tips/

Prices are about 45 cents cheaper now than a year ago according to AAA data. In Alabama, right now we have some of the lowest prices in the country.

