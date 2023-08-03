LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Crime Stoppers increase reward to more than $12,000 for information in 2022 homicide

Reward increase for information in killing of Kendall Thornton, Jr
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama announcing this week a reward for anyone with information on what happened to Kendall Thornton; he was killed November 6th, 2022, while traveling along Pinson Valley Parkway near Cleage Drive around 10 p.m. Law enforcement says someone shot into Thornton’s vehicle and then struck a tree. Police believe other vehicles saw what happened and need you to come forward.

Crime Stoppers says initially, when it happened, they were receiving calls from other drivers and people in the shooting area, but now all that has stopped. They hope increasing the reward for information to up to $12,500 will get the public to come forward and help the police solve this case.

Executive Director Bob Copus says we should all look at Kendall Thornton as family and help get his family the necessary answers.

“Knowing why what happened and why it happened,” says Copus. “The why is what really oftentimes bothers families more than the who. Why would anybody want to take my child’s life? And that’s what they’re saying. Unfortunately, the world goes on. Now we’re talking about other things and other cases and other facts. But his family and the world stopped that day, and they’re still there right now. So we need to help them get past this.”

If you’d like to help the family raise more reward money in this case visit here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Central Ala. until 8 p.m.
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
18 year old charged in Birmingham carjacking that led police on chase through Calera
Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting

Latest News

Jefferson County amnesty week
Jefferson County amnesty week
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
First day of school for Calhoun County
First day of school for Calhoun County