Crime Stoppers increase reward to more than $12,000 for information in 2022 homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama announcing this week a reward for anyone with information on what happened to Kendall Thornton; he was killed November 6th, 2022, while traveling along Pinson Valley Parkway near Cleage Drive around 10 p.m. Law enforcement says someone shot into Thornton’s vehicle and then struck a tree. Police believe other vehicles saw what happened and need you to come forward.

Crime Stoppers says initially, when it happened, they were receiving calls from other drivers and people in the shooting area, but now all that has stopped. They hope increasing the reward for information to up to $12,500 will get the public to come forward and help the police solve this case.

Executive Director Bob Copus says we should all look at Kendall Thornton as family and help get his family the necessary answers.

“Knowing why what happened and why it happened,” says Copus. “The why is what really oftentimes bothers families more than the who. Why would anybody want to take my child’s life? And that’s what they’re saying. Unfortunately, the world goes on. Now we’re talking about other things and other cases and other facts. But his family and the world stopped that day, and they’re still there right now. So we need to help them get past this.”

