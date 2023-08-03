Compact Chelsea will hold a suicide prevention seminar for parents this month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not always easy to talk about it, but experts say we need to continue to check on our children’s mental health.

Recent cases of teens dying by suicide in Alabama are leading to more conversations about the issue.

Compact Chelsea is hosting a suicide prevention seminar for parents and the community this month.

Following a recent loss in the community, Compact Chelsea leaders tell me they want to highlight the importance of suicide awareness through this free seminar.

Chris Harmon, an Investigator at Compact said, “Losing anyone unexpectedly of course is traumatic.”

This is their first prevention meeting on suicide. It is something they wanted to provide to the community after a tragic loss.

“We recently experienced the loss of two juveniles which greatly impacted the community,” Harmon said. “The community came together and decided that this was one of things they wanted to do to highlight the importance of suicide prevention.”

During the seminar, you will hear from two speakers who are also parents that have experienced a loss in their own personal lives.

“It’s going to be highlighting some of the behaviors and some of the things they did and did not see coming in the particular instances that they experienced,” Harmon said.

Matthew Glassford, a Compact Investigator, says they have seen firsthand how suicide impacts not only the family, but the community as well.

“I would recommend anyone that has been impacted, or has had somebody in their family or know somebody that has been impacted by suicide, come join,” Glassford said. “And even if you haven’t, I think it’s important for all of us to be aware of these signs and symptoms.”

The seminar will be held on August 15 at the Morningstar United Methodist Church.

