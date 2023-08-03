Charities benefit from help from Nick’s Kids Foundation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of non-profits and charitable groups from west Alabama and beyond got to meet two of their biggest benefactors in Tuscaloosa, Nick and Terry Saban, as part of the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Fall Giveaway Luncheon.

The Sabans hosted their annual Fall Giveaway Wednesday with hundreds of people in The Zone in Bryant-Denny Stadium for lunch and pictures, a sign that football at the University of Alabama is right around the corner. WBRC was there while guests spent time eating as well as taking pictures and getting a few autographs with the Sabans.

The Nick’s Kids Foundation supports groups around the state of Alabama and southeast that focus on children, family, and teacher and student causes. They host luncheons, golf tournaments, scrimmages, and other events to raise money for their foundation.

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is one group that has benefitted over the years from Nick’s Kids support.

“They are amazing partners,” said Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa. “20 families’ lives have been changed for the better for generations to come because of the impact of the 20 houses that they have completely sponsored. They’ve done that for us.”

During Wednesday’s event, the Sabans also announced they were giving $250,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama to make improvements to its branch in Alberta.

Nick’s Kids has given away $12 million to groups since the Sabans came to Tuscaloosa.

