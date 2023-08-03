LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says

An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.(Alexandre Doumenjou | master films | Delta Air Lines | MGN | FIle image)
By Maddie Kerth, WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A passenger is reportedly in police custody after threatening a Delta flight attendant.

WVUE reports that the incident occurred on Delta flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans Wednesday night where the crew and passengers had to subdue a disruptive passenger upon the plane’s landing.

A fellow passenger on the flight, who wished to remain anonymous, told WVUE that authorities were called to offer medical assistance to the unruly man who was bleeding profusely from his neck.

According to the witness, the man put a flight attendant into a chokehold and brandished what appeared to be a piece of broken glass against the attendant’s neck while threatening to cut off her head if anyone came too close.

Eight people subdued the man until law enforcement boarded the plane, the witness said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies apprehended the man upon landing.

Deputies said the unidentified man was receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The flight attendant involved suffered minor injuries. Deputies reported the worker suffered two cuts that were treated at the scene.

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Adding, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

The sheriff’s office said this was their third airport arrest this week.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
Mother of Jefferson Co. deputy carjacked, suspect arrested after crash in Calera
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shares thoughts on Carlee Russell case following misdemeanor charges

Latest News

New reaction from state leaders on Space Command decision
AL politicians express disappointment, point fingers after move to keep Space Command HQ in Colorado
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Body seen along floating barrier Texas installed in the Rio Grande, Mexico says
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife separating after 18 years of marriage
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Pentagon: Sen. Tuberville’s hold on 300+ military promotions creates national security risk
Reaction to UAB doctor chosen as new director of NIAID
Reaction to UAB doctor chosen as new director of NIAID