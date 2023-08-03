Birmingham City School System aims to empower ESL students with program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is making sure all of its students have the tools needed for success this semester, including those learning English as a second language.

Empower Academy is a choice program at BCS, meaning the parents or guardians have the right to choose whether the student should enroll.

Geared towards grades 6-12 who are in their first or second year of enrollment in a U.S. school, the program works with students for the first three periods of the school day, strengthening their academic English proficiency.

After just one semester, students were able to read and hold simple conversations in English, which coordinators say is a win in their book.

“They are getting prepared for being back in that school full time, because the goal isn’t that they come to us and they stay with us at Empower. The goal of empowerment is to give them what they need so that they can be successful when they go back to their base school after about a year with us, two to three semesters,” says Nancy Blanco, the Coordinator of ESL and World Languages at Birmingham City Schools.

Blanco says last semester they had 20 students enrolled, and that they’re actively looking to grow their student participation and expand Empower Academy.

