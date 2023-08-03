LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Authorities ask for help locating missing Winston Co. woman

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have issued a Missing and Endangered Person...
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 62-year-old Rhonda Jane Boyett.(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Winston County woman.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 62-year-old Rhonda Jane Boyett.

We’re told Mrs. Boyett was last seen Wednesday morning, August 2, around 8 a.m wearing blue jeans and an orange shirt in Haleyville.

Officials say Boyett may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement. We’re told she may be traveling in a 2015 white Nissan Pathfinder Alabama with license plate 67A05DM.

If you have any information that could help authorities locate Mrs. Boyett, you’re asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 205-489-2115 or 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
Mother of Jefferson Co. deputy carjacked, suspect arrested after crash in Calera
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shares thoughts on Carlee Russell case following misdemeanor charges

Latest News

Veterans treatment court program
Veterans treatment court program
Paying more for garbage pickup services in Chelsea
Chelsea residents will soon pay more for their garbage pickup in the city
Nick's Kids
Nick’s Kids Foundation gives out hundreds of thousands during annual luncheon at Bryant-Denny
Bryant Denny Stadium
New field at Bryant-Denny ready for season