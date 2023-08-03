Authorities ask for help locating missing Winston Co. woman

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Winston County woman.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 62-year-old Rhonda Jane Boyett.

We’re told Mrs. Boyett was last seen Wednesday morning, August 2, around 8 a.m wearing blue jeans and an orange shirt in Haleyville.

Officials say Boyett may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement. We’re told she may be traveling in a 2015 white Nissan Pathfinder Alabama with license plate 67A05DM.

If you have any information that could help authorities locate Mrs. Boyett, you’re asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 205-489-2115 or 911.

