Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following the stormy weather rolling through the area, Alabama Power is reporting power outages Thursday afternoon that are impacting several customers across Central Alabama.

As of 4:19 p.m., a total of 29,861 customers are without power.

Current Alabama Power outages as of 4:11 p.m. (WBRC FOX6 News)

Click here to check out the status of power outages in your area.

If your entire neighborhood loses power, it’s likely Alabama Power is already aware. However, Alabama Power customers are encouraged to report outages on their website here, on your Alabama Power smartphone app or, call 1-800-888-2726.

Alabama Power shared these tips if you experience an outage:

Leave a porch or front light on. This helps our crews know when repair work is successful.

If your power goes out, wait 15 minutes after power is restored before you turn appliances back on.

Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for two to three days if the door is closed. In a half-full freezer, food will keep 24 hours.

Do not use generators indoors. Plug appliances directly into your generator.

