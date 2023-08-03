LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AL politicians express disappointment, point fingers after move to keep Space Command HQ in Colorado

Both Governor Kay Ivey and Congresswoman Terri Sewell publicly stating that they disagree with President Biden’s recent decision to reverse former President Trump’s efforts to relocate space command HQ to Huntsville, one of them even specifically calling out who they think is to blame.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s politicians continue to express their disappointment on President Biden’s recent decision to keep space command headquarters in Colorado.

“It was based on political science instead of rocket science,” said Gov. Ivey during an interview Wednesday.

Both Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Congresswoman Terri Sewell say they’re disappointed with President Biden reversing the relocation of Space Command Headquarters to Huntsville, keeping it in Colorado.

“It means a great economic loss for our state. It would have made an impact of $1 billion annually, and 1,400 jobs to our state,” said Rep. Sewell during a Virtual Press Conference she held Wednesday.

Both Ivey and Sewell pointing out the decision goes against multiple assessments that have spanned three and a half years to determine the ideal location for headquarters.

“Study after study showed that Huntsville was the best place for the Space Command Headquarters,” Gov. Ivey said.

“Each time based on all the criteria, Huntsville was selected as the best location for Space Command. Colorado wasn’t even close. They weren’t 2nd, they weren’t 3rd, they were 5th,” said Rep. Sewell.

Rep. Sewell putting the blame on the Alabama legislature, specifically calling out Senator Tommy Tuberville amid claims that recent political decisions in Alabama, specifically citing Tuberville’s blocking of nominations for military officials, and abortion recently being made illegal, influenced the President’s decision to keep Space Command Headquarters in Colorado.

“Although Huntsville won the selection based on merit, it’s clear to me that Senator Tuberville’s reckless hold on our 200 military promotions and our state’s war on women’s reproductive rights are major factors in why we lost,” Rep. Sewell said.

Rep. Sewell said while she disapproves of President Biden’s recent decision, it in no way diminishes her overall support for the Biden administration.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
Mother of Jefferson Co. deputy carjacked, suspect arrested after crash in Calera
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shares thoughts on Carlee Russell case following misdemeanor charges

Latest News

She is replacing Dr. Anthony Fauci who stepped down from the position in 2022. Dr. Marrazzo is...
UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo to replace Dr. Fauci as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Experts say car repairs are going up in price because of a part and worker shortage.
Experts: Car repair costs rising due to part, worker shortage
"Empower Academy" entering second semester at BCS
Birmingham City School System aims to empower ESL students with program
You’ve probably noticed gas prices have been on the rise in recent weeks. In Alabama, we’re up...
Excessive heat among other factors leading to higher prices at the pump