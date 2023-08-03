AL politicians express disappointment, point fingers after move to keep Space Command HQ in Colorado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s politicians continue to express their disappointment on President Biden’s recent decision to keep space command headquarters in Colorado.

“It was based on political science instead of rocket science,” said Gov. Ivey during an interview Wednesday.

Both Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Congresswoman Terri Sewell say they’re disappointed with President Biden reversing the relocation of Space Command Headquarters to Huntsville, keeping it in Colorado.

“It means a great economic loss for our state. It would have made an impact of $1 billion annually, and 1,400 jobs to our state,” said Rep. Sewell during a Virtual Press Conference she held Wednesday.

Both Ivey and Sewell pointing out the decision goes against multiple assessments that have spanned three and a half years to determine the ideal location for headquarters.

“Study after study showed that Huntsville was the best place for the Space Command Headquarters,” Gov. Ivey said.

“Each time based on all the criteria, Huntsville was selected as the best location for Space Command. Colorado wasn’t even close. They weren’t 2nd, they weren’t 3rd, they were 5th,” said Rep. Sewell.

Rep. Sewell putting the blame on the Alabama legislature, specifically calling out Senator Tommy Tuberville amid claims that recent political decisions in Alabama, specifically citing Tuberville’s blocking of nominations for military officials, and abortion recently being made illegal, influenced the President’s decision to keep Space Command Headquarters in Colorado.

“Although Huntsville won the selection based on merit, it’s clear to me that Senator Tuberville’s reckless hold on our 200 military promotions and our state’s war on women’s reproductive rights are major factors in why we lost,” Rep. Sewell said.

Rep. Sewell said while she disapproves of President Biden’s recent decision, it in no way diminishes her overall support for the Biden administration.

