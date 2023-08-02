LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

“Yea Alabama” NIL subscribers will have access to autograph sessions after Alabama fan day

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) -For years, the University of Alabama has relied on big boosters to help them financially. Now, the everyday fan can get involved in the new era of name, image and likeness.

“Yea Alabama” is the University’s NIL entity. There after different levels of subscriptions fans can take part in to help Alabama student athletes cultivate and harness their name, image and likeness opportunities.

Subscribers have the opportunity to gain access to exclusive fan experiences, content and other things with 100% of subscriptions fees going directly to UA student athletes.

“I think it helps their quality of life and enable to enhance their experiences while they are student athletes at the University of Alabama. This is a way for the common with a relatively minimal investment per year to endure the future of Alabama athletics,” Suttles said.

Alabama Fan day is Saturday, August 5. It’s free but only those subscribed to “Yea Alabama” will have access to the autograph session afterwards. You can learn more about it here: https://www.yea-alabama.com/

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
Family wants answers after Mashell Mann died from undiagnosed Leukemia while in state custody.
Family wants answers after woman dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Vestavia Hills Chief of Police, Danny Rary
Vestavia Hills Police Department announces death of police chief
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Latest News

The talk of having to close early isn’t sitting well with some bar owners who say it could cut...
Bars closing early in Tuscaloosa? Tuscaloosa City Councilman floats idea
Jayla Forbes stands at 6-foot-7 tall with a few SEC offers in hand
Incoming Thompson girls basketball freshman already garnering college attention
A clinical psychologist explains how parents can talk to their kids about the loss of a friend.
Experts share how to talk with your kids about grief
Reaction to proposed changes to bar hours
Reaction to proposed changes to bar hours