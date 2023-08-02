LawCall
Vestavia Hills Police Department announces death of police chief

Vestavia Hills Chief of Police, Danny Rary
Vestavia Hills Chief of Police, Danny Rary(Vestavia Hills Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Tuesday their Chief of Police, Danny P. Rary, has passed away.

Chief Rary served in law enforcement since July 1978, spending the last 42 years with the city of Vestavia Hills.

No word on Chief Rary’s cause of death.

