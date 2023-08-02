Uber driver explains safety precautions for new teen account program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your teenager can now request an Uber ride alone, as long as you give them permission.

Not all drivers are eligible to be matched with a teen rider though. Uber says each driver is highly rated and experienced and they must undergo additional background checks.

Gary Camp is one of the eligible drivers, and he has seven years of experience with the company. He used to also drive for Lyft and has just under 34,000 rides under his belt. Camp says Uber has gone to great lengths to make sure these teens are safe.

Previously, those under 18 weren’t allowed to ride in an Uber alone, but now there’s a new teen account feature. Uber says the idea is to provide safe and reliable transportation for teens when parents need the option.

Parents are notified any time the teen requests a ride and they must approve it. Camp says there are a ton of safety precautions put in place to protect both the teen and the driver.

“They’re very safety conscientious in that the parent has to approve that,” he explains. “The parent can call directly to me or them during the ride at any time if they have any problem. They’re also able to track them.”

Parents can follow along in the app to see where they are on the trip. There’s even an audio recording feature that either the driver or the rider can initiate.

Camp says it’s a way to help out parents who might be really busy.

“Well I just thought it’s going to be a great opportunity for parents to be helped out, taking their children with some control of Uber and they can now ride alone,” he said. “They don’t have to send them with a parent or someone over 18. It’s just a convenient factor.”

Uber says the safety features for the teen accounts cannot be turned off so you’ll always know where they are. There’s even a feature called RideCheck where if the ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early, Uber contacts the teen to see if they’re okay or if they need help.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.