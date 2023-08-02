UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo to replace Dr. Fauci as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo has been named the Director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

She is replacing Dr. Anthony Fauci who stepped down from the position in 2022. Dr. Marrazzo is currently the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB.

“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” said Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D. “I look forward to welcoming Dr. Marrazzo to the NIH leadership team.”

She is expected to begin her role as NIAID Director in the fall.

