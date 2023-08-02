Two Alabama Department of Corrections inmates hit by car, killed while working

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two ADOC inmates died Wednesday after being hit by a car while working with the ALDOT road crew.

Ronnie Steven Cornelius, 30, and Colt Eugene Morris, 40, were working with the road crew on Highway 278 in Marion County when a single-vehicle crash hit the two men.

Cornelius and Morris were part of an 11-man crew from the Hamilton Community-Based Facility that were picking up trash along the highway.

According the ADOC, both inmates were wearing reflective vests and following safety policies when the crash occurred.

“ADOC would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of these two young men who were killed in this tragic accident,” stated ADOC Commissioner John Q. Hamm.

Officials from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.

