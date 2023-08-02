Scores of EMA directors converge in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of EMA directors, elected officials, and first responders attended a summit Wednesday, one that could affect you down the road during bad weather. The summit was held at the Bryant Conference Center at the University of Alabama. The groups came together to do two things; learn from one another and improve existing relationships, both of which are critical during bad weather.

The EMA’s all know each other and often rely on each other during crucial moments in a bad weather situation. The Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit meets several times a year. It was Tuscaloosa’s turn to host this time around. It was the 2011 tornado in the city that changed everything in terms of preparedness and getting to know each other better.

“After 2011, we were looking at how we can be more resilient in our community and be prepared for disasters like the tornado event of 2011. It’s all about preparedness and you gotta find everybody in your community who is interested in being more prepared, so we started having meetings,” said Dr. Laura Myers, UA Director of Resilience and Senior Research Scientist at Alabama Insurance Information.

“We’re bringing everybody all over the state of Alabama basically to talk about what we call ‘unified command’ or in just layman’s terms ‘people working together and building relationships’,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA director Nick Lolley.

Wednesday’s summit included a panel discussion which also included WBRC’s veteran meteorologist Fred Hunter.

