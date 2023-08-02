LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One person shot in Fairfield, JCSO investigating

Police: One person shot in Fairfield
Police: One person shot in Fairfield(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:02 p.m., JCSO says they received calls of a person shot in the 6700 block of Forrest Drive. Neighbors also reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When JCSO arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as we learn new details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
Mother of Jefferson Co. deputy carjacked, suspect arrested after crash in Calera
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shares thoughts on Carlee Russell case following misdemeanor charges
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas

Latest News

Golf ball
Nick Dunlap, University of Alabama golfer, named to 2023 United States Walker Cup team
Police make arrest after alleged "road rage" incident
Police make arrest after alleged "road rage" incident
Reward increase for information in killing of Kendall Thornton, Jr
Reward increase for information in killing of Kendall Thornton, Jr
Former UAB Blazer Joe Webb ready for pro boxing debut
Former UAB Blazer Joe Webb ready for pro boxing debut