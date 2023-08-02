One person shot in Fairfield, JCSO investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:02 p.m., JCSO says they received calls of a person shot in the 6700 block of Forrest Drive. Neighbors also reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When JCSO arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as we learn new details.

