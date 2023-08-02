Perry’s Truffle Merlot Sauce
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ingredients
- 3 cups red wine
- 1/4 each chopped onion
- 1/2 each chopped shallots
- 3/4 each chopped garlic
- 1/4 each fresh rosemary sprig
- 3/4 oz olive oil
- 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 cup honey 4 cups demi-glace
- 1/2 Tablespoon truffle Oil or to taste
Directions
- Sweat onions, shallots and garlic in olive oil until translucent.
- Add balsamic vinegar and honey then reduce to 1/3.
- Add red wine and rosemary and reduce to 1/3.
- Add demi and reduce by half or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon.
- Turn off the flame; strain and transfer to designed container, then add Truffle oil.
- Cool down in the refrigerator.
- Heat over an open flame in a sauce pan as needed.
