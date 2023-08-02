LawCall
Perry's Truffle Merlot Sauce

Good Day Cooking
Rick Moonen: Perry's Truffle Merlot Sauce
By Rick Moonen
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Perry’s Truffle Merlot Sauce

Ingredients

  • 3 cups red wine
  • 1/4 each chopped onion
  • 1/2 each chopped shallots
  • 3/4 each chopped garlic
  • 1/4 each fresh rosemary sprig
  • 3/4 oz olive oil
  • 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 cup honey 4 cups demi-glace
  • 1/2 Tablespoon truffle Oil or to taste

Directions

  1. Sweat onions, shallots and garlic in olive oil until translucent.
  2. Add balsamic vinegar and honey then reduce to 1/3.
  3. Add red wine and rosemary and reduce to 1/3.
  4. Add demi and reduce by half or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon.
  5. Turn off the flame; strain and transfer to designed container, then add Truffle oil.
  6. Cool down in the refrigerator.
  7. Heat over an open flame in a sauce pan as needed.

