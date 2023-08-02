Perry’s Truffle Merlot Sauce

Ingredients

3 cups red wine

1/4 each chopped onion

1/2 each chopped shallots

3/4 each chopped garlic

1/4 each fresh rosemary sprig

3/4 oz olive oil

3/4 cup balsamic vinegar

3/4 cup honey 4 cups demi-glace

1/2 Tablespoon truffle Oil or to taste

Directions

Sweat onions, shallots and garlic in olive oil until translucent. Add balsamic vinegar and honey then reduce to 1/3. Add red wine and rosemary and reduce to 1/3. Add demi and reduce by half or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. Turn off the flame; strain and transfer to designed container, then add Truffle oil. Cool down in the refrigerator. Heat over an open flame in a sauce pan as needed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.