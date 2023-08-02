LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pelham looking to implement a one cent sales tax increase for infrastructure projects

Pelham considering one cent sales tax increase
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham city leaders are considering a one cent sales tax increase for city services, infrastructure, and amenities.

They are calling it Pelham’s path to the future, but they want you to voice your opinion at a public hearing on August 7 before the council votes.

Pelham city leaders say it’s necessary for two major infrastructure projects - the widening of Highway 261 in north Pelham and the County Road 52 railroad flyover project.

The current sales tax for the city is 9 cents per dollar, but city leaders hope to increase it to 10 cents. That increase is expected to generate about $6 million per year.

42% of the city’s entire revenue comes from sales tax and the last time it was raised to pay for infrastructure was 22 years ago.

The sales tax increase only impacts purchases made at retail businesses within the city.

The new sales tax rate would bring Pelham in line with multiple neighboring cities throughout Shelby County.

Mayor Gary Waters said this initiative stems from the 2022 Pelham citizen satisfaction survey which found residents wanted better traffic flow and maintenance of city streets and facilities.

“I’m a resident of Pelham. I pay taxes too and nobody likes taxes, but we are to represent those people that put us in office and make the wise business choices that our city needs and at this time, this is what we need,” Waters said.

This also helps the city with the match fund responsibilities of those two projects that as of right now, the city does not have.

If the council votes yes, the sales tax increase would go into effect November 1.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
Family wants answers after Mashell Mann died from undiagnosed Leukemia while in state custody.
Family wants answers after woman dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
Carim Rasheed Heard was one of 2 men killed in a crash Sunday morning.
2 men killed in Birmingham crash Sunday morning
Birmingham Police need help identifying a robbery suspect.
Birmingham Police looking for robbery suspect

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Chilton County Humane Society in crisis mode
Concern over planned new development in Alabaster
Alabaster residents upset with future Walker Springs residential development
Snapchat
Is Snapchat safe? Local child advocacy center sharing parental controls and extra protection for teens
Chilton County schools gearing up for new school year
Chilton County gearing up for back to school