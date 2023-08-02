LawCall
Nick’s Kids Foundation gives out hundreds of thousands during annual luncheon at Bryant-Denny

Nick's Kids
Nick's Kids(Bryan Henry (WBRC))
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds turned out for the annual Nick’s Kids luncheon Wednesday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Coach Nick Saban and his wife Miss Terry started the charity not long after they arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007. According to its website, the foundation raises awareness and resources for organizations throughout the state. Today, the Nick’s Kids Foundation donated a whopping $250,000 check to the West Alabama Boys and Girls Club. Others received funding as well.

Nick's Kids
Nick's Kids(Bryan Henry (WBRC))

“The people who are impacted face-to-face is really self gratifying, but also an opportunity to tell the people who help the kids everyday how much you appreciate the sacrifices that they make to be able to do this,” said Saban.

“You know we work all year raising money for this event so we can give it all away. Today we’ll probably give away around $600,000 to a lot of worthy 501 (c) (3) charities,” said Terry Saban affectionally known as ‘Miss Terry.’

Nick’s Kids Foundation leaders say the charity has raised $12 million since its inception.

