Nick Saban and Tide look to improve in 2023

Bama HC Nick Saban at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Wednesday.
Bama HC Nick Saban at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Wednesday.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - No one in Crimson Tide country disputes the notion last year didn’t quite pan out for Nick Saban’s team. The Tide finished the season 11-2, including a bowl win but, no SEC title or national championship ring.

Coach Saban was asked about the new season coming up during his annual Nick Kid’s luncheon at Bryant-Denny Stadium this morning. Saban, looking refreshed and ready to go, said in order for this year’s team to achieve its goals, it has to play with more focus and execute better.

“Obviously we learned that last year. You never know when these plays are coming up, and when you make mistakes at critical times, it can have a huge impact, so hopefully we can get this time to be a little more focused on playing in and playing out and not so anxious about outcomes,” said Saban.

For the first time since the early 1990s, this years team will be playing on the brand new field at Bryant-Denny which was replaced during the off-season.

New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium
New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium(WBRC)

