New field at Bryant-Denny ready for season

Bryant Denny Stadium
Bryant Denny Stadium(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The field at Bryant-Denny Stadium is more than ready for the new season. Take a look!

New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium
New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium(WBRC)

This is what the new field looks like now. Field crews started tearing up the original grass right after A-Day and replaced the entire field with northbridge Bermuda. It was the first time the grass had been re-sodded since the early 90s. UA also had the underground drainage replaced as well. The field was completed just in time for practice and later Fan Day which is Saturday August 5th.

Stadium officials say it took 450 sod rolls to cover the field. The playing surface is real grass but the sidelines are synthetic.

