Neighbors react after early morning standoff in Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to the 1700 block of East Lake Boulevard after a woman reported hearing a gunshot. However, once law enforcement arrived, the suspect would not come out of his home.

The incident started around 8 a.m., and according to neighbors, they had called the police on the same person Monday for a separate shooting.

The woman who called in this morning said her house was shot and hit by debris, but she was not injured.

When Tarrant police arrived, they determined there was only one shooter who would not come out of his home. In response, Tarrant PD called their SWAT team, and Jefferson County sent theirs as well. Through joint efforts, law enforcement was able to get the suspect to surrender.

Once law enforcement got inside the home, they found three firearms and ammunition. Nearby neighbors say this is an ongoing problem.

“The shots went into our house. Yes, he’s always outside,” said one neighbor. “We don’t know why, but yesterday we called the police on him because he shot through our window yesterday as well. And he got really mad.”

That suspect’s name has not been released, but police say he was taken to Tarrant City Jail, where he’s facing felony charges for shooting into an occupied building.

