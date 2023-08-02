LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Co. crash

Mickey Ray Calloway died at UAB Hospital.
Mickey Ray Calloway died at UAB Hospital.((MGN))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Mickey Ray Calloway of Trafford. He was 55.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 400 block of Carson Road North around 10:48 p.m. Calloway was taken to UAB Hospital where he died Wednesday morning.


The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shares thoughts on Carlee Russell case following misdemeanor charges
Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Katelynn Grace Gaddy left the area of Highway 77 August...
Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl from Ohatchee

Latest News

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
Source: WBRC video
Police arrested after carjacking, police chase
Man arrested in road rage incident on I-59
Man arrested in road rage incident on I-59
Joel McCandless.
Man charged in kidnapping of 11-month-old baby in Vestavia Hills