Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Co. crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Mickey Ray Calloway of Trafford. He was 55.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 400 block of Carson Road North around 10:48 p.m. Calloway was taken to UAB Hospital where he died Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

