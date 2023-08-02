LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mayor Woodfin announces more on efforts to commemorate the Sixteenth Street bombing and how far the city has come since

Honoring victims of sixteenth street baptist church bombing
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are working on an effort to honor the four children killed on one of Birmingham’s darkest days. On Tuesday Mayor Woodfin announced they will commemorate the 60 years since the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing.

While the city has hosted an array of events already this year to honor its history and how far the Magic City has come, Tuesday’s announcement revealed even more events for the 60th anniversary week.

People of Birmingham learned that Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson will be a keynote speaker that week. The Mayor stressed that week is not only about honoring our history, but teaching future generations about those who came before.

“We have to teach the present and the next generation that history. It can not be forgotten. Sixty years from now we still need to teach and share what has happened here in Birmingham and the impact it has had,” said Mayor Woodfin.

The week of education and reflection will include a community conversation event, a healing conference, documentary screenings and it will all culminate at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on September 15, 60 years since the deadly bomb exploded.

“To commemorate the event the sixteenth Street Baptist Church will hold as usual a community memorial service on that morning at 9:30 am. We are glad to announce on this day that associate justice Kentaji Brown Jackson has agreed to serve as our keynote speaker for the day,” said Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Reverend Arthur Price Jr.

While September 10 through 16 will be all about honoring Birmingham’s history, people are still able to take advantage of other educational opportunities right now. That includes Chris McNair’s photography exhibition. McNair lost one of his daughters in the church bombing, but that didn’t stop him from capturing the best and worst of Birmingham in the decades that followed.

“I am just really excited about daddy being recognized here for something that he enjoyed doing and something that he did so well to document our shared American history in this country,” said McNair’s daughter Lisa McNair.

To find out more about the commemoration week or events you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
Family wants answers after Mashell Mann died from undiagnosed Leukemia while in state custody.
Family wants answers after woman dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
Carim Rasheed Heard was one of 2 men killed in a crash Sunday morning.
2 men killed in Birmingham crash Sunday morning
Birmingham Police need help identifying a robbery suspect.
Birmingham Police looking for robbery suspect

Latest News

Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Pelham considering one cent sales tax increase
Pelham looking to implement a one cent sales tax increase for infrastructure projects
Source: WBRC video
Chilton County Humane Society in crisis mode
Concern over planned new development in Alabaster
Alabaster residents upset with future Walker Springs residential development