Mayor Woodfin announces more on efforts to commemorate the Sixteenth Street bombing and how far the city has come since

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are working on an effort to honor the four children killed on one of Birmingham’s darkest days. On Tuesday Mayor Woodfin announced they will commemorate the 60 years since the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing.

While the city has hosted an array of events already this year to honor its history and how far the Magic City has come, Tuesday’s announcement revealed even more events for the 60th anniversary week.

People of Birmingham learned that Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson will be a keynote speaker that week. The Mayor stressed that week is not only about honoring our history, but teaching future generations about those who came before.

“We have to teach the present and the next generation that history. It can not be forgotten. Sixty years from now we still need to teach and share what has happened here in Birmingham and the impact it has had,” said Mayor Woodfin.

The week of education and reflection will include a community conversation event, a healing conference, documentary screenings and it will all culminate at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on September 15, 60 years since the deadly bomb exploded.

“To commemorate the event the sixteenth Street Baptist Church will hold as usual a community memorial service on that morning at 9:30 am. We are glad to announce on this day that associate justice Kentaji Brown Jackson has agreed to serve as our keynote speaker for the day,” said Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Reverend Arthur Price Jr.

While September 10 through 16 will be all about honoring Birmingham’s history, people are still able to take advantage of other educational opportunities right now. That includes Chris McNair’s photography exhibition. McNair lost one of his daughters in the church bombing, but that didn’t stop him from capturing the best and worst of Birmingham in the decades that followed.

“I am just really excited about daddy being recognized here for something that he enjoyed doing and something that he did so well to document our shared American history in this country,” said McNair’s daughter Lisa McNair.

To find out more about the commemoration week or events you can click here.

