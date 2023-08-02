Man arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One man has been arrested in Etowah County after an execution of a search warrant.

The Etowah Co. Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search of the residence of 35 year old Chad Lamont Borden on July 27. The search of the residence, located at 526 5th Avenue NW Attalla, Alabama 35954, followed an investigation consisting of drug sales.

Borden was charged with six counts of methamphetamine trafficking and was arrested. He is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $300,000.00 cash bond.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden Police Department, the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.

