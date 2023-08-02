Man arrested after road rage shooting on I-59 in Tuscaloosa Co.
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities have arrested a man after a shooting on I-59 Tuesday night.
Randarius Bevelle, 24, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and first-degree assault.
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said Bevelle fired into a 30-year-old man’s vehicle, striking him once. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
Bevelle was interviewed and a firearm was found. Tuscaloosa authorities are calling the incident a case of road rage.
Bevelle is being held on a $60,000 bond.
