Maintenance work on the way for section of I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County

New repaving project set to begin on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A lengthy repaving project is on the way in Tuscaloosa on I-20/59. The project starts this weekend and will take four months to finish, according to ALDOT.

The repaving work starts from Buttermilk Road at exit 77 all the way to milepost 81. The work will be done on both sides of the interstate.

According to ALDOT, this is not considered a major repaving job. Since workers will not have to dig down and peel up layers of asphalt, it is considered routine maintenance. In terms of traffic, West Alabama ALDOT leaders say the work will be done at night, and there should be no impact for people attending any of Bama’s home games this fall.

“We’re doing it to preserve the pavement. By doing this pavement preservation projects, it extends the lifespan of the pavement. The contractor is not allowed to work between Friday afternoons and Sunday afternoons when Alabama has a home football game,” said ALDOT west Alabama spokesman John McWilliams.

John McWilliams says the maintenance work starts this weekend and it expected to last four months, weather permitting. The total cost of the project is $3.3 million.

