Machelle Miller: Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Ingredients

Cheesecake

16 oz cream cheese

2 eggs

⅓ cup cream

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

Peach Cobbler Filling

3 cups peaches, frozen or canned

½ cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

1 Tbsp butter

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

Dash salt

Heat together and simmer on med-low heat for 10 to 15 minutes

Assembly

1 graham cracker crust in a 9 inch spring form pan

Pour half of cheesecake batter into prepared crust. Spoon some of the filling on the batter,avoid using a lot of juice. Reserve the remaining filling for after cheesecake is baked. Pour remaining batter on top of the peach filling. Bake at 325° for atleast 1hr or until cheesecake is set. Top with remaining peach filling before serving and enjoy!

