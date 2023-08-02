LawCall
Machelle Miller: Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Machelle Miller: Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
By Machelle Miller
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Ingredients

Cheesecake

  • 16 oz cream cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • ⅓ cup cream
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp cinnamon

Peach Cobbler Filling

  • 3 cups peaches, frozen or canned
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup light brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • Dash salt

Heat together and simmer on med-low heat for 10 to 15 minutes

Assembly

1 graham cracker crust in a 9 inch spring form pan

  1. Pour half of cheesecake batter into prepared crust.
  2. Spoon some of the filling on the batter,avoid using a lot of juice.
  3. Reserve the remaining filling for after cheesecake is baked.
  4. Pour remaining batter on top of the peach filling.
  5. Bake at 325° for atleast 1hr or until cheesecake is set.
  6. Top with remaining peach filling before serving and enjoy!

