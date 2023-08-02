Look out for “say yes” scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC On Your Side with what you need to know about a simple scam that only requires you to say the word… “yes.” The scam starts by the scammer saying something like “can you hear me.” When someone say “yes,” that’s when the thieves start.

While it may feel like nothing but a harmless question, the scammers are attempting to record you saying yes. They don’t care how they get that answer either.

Garet Smitherman, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Better Business Bureau, said that sometimes scammers will ask “can you hear me?”, others they will ask, “are you doing good today?”

They will then use that recording to try and gain access to your financials or use your voice to confirm payments made through your accounts.

As for how you can defend yourself against these calls, experts say you need to be aware of their tricks. They advise that the safest thing to do is to not pick up for any unknown numbers.

“If it is so and so or something of importance then the person who is trying to get in touch with you, they will identify who they are and why they are calling, just like any other legitimate operator would. Anyone who is not is clearly a red flag,” said Smitherman.

Smitherman says this is a prime example of why you need to diligently check your credit card statements and phone bill to ensure there are no unauthorized charges

