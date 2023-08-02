Is Snapchat safe? Local child advocacy center sharing parental controls and extra protection for teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Snapchat has a few ways to offer some protection for teenagers, including requiring teens to be mutually connected or in their respective phone contacts before they can start communicating.

The James M. Barrie Center in Etowah County says Snapchat’s protections are not enough to keep teenagers safe. The child advocacy center says that parents can help by having conversations with their child regularly about internet safety, especially before they head back to school.

The organization has S.M.A.R.T. tips for parents regarding online safety, such as reminding children not to give out personal information and to never meet up with anyone they don’t know. They also advise to consider who you accept pictures, messages, and even emails from. The organization also reminds teens to always check the information they receive and to tell someone if they ever feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Executive Director Patricia Falcon says they’ve seen where interactions on apps like Snapchat can be detrimental to a child.

“Particularly in our middle school and some high school students where screenshots have been made or a recording of some sort and then it’s passed around the entire school and what they thought was a one-time harmless Snapchat or communication with someone turns out to be cyberbullying as well as something that is criminal,” says Falcon.

The organization also shares ways to prevent your child from communicating with people they don’t know and talking or texting after a specific time. To learn more about these parental controls, visit https://www.facebook.com/BarrieCenter/.

