Incoming Thompson girls basketball freshman already garnering college attention

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - If there was a Forbes list for up-and-coming girls basketball players, Jayla Forbes would be near the top of that list.

The 6-foot-7 incoming freshman at Thompson High School already has offers from schools like Mississippi State, San Jose State, Auburn and Alabama to name a few. She played varsity as an eighth grader and is about to play varsity minutes as a true high schooler this upcoming season. Jayla has begun to put the college basketball world on notice.

“People don’t like talking to me, you know, the other team,” Jayla said. “They just expect me to be like, ‘You know, eat my elbows,’ that kind of thing. But I don’t like to be that mean trash talker, I just leave it out on the court.”

Originally, Jayla didn’t want to play basketball as her mother played and competed at the collegiate level. Jayla instead took up volleyball and continues to play the sport, but one day in the sixth grade she told her mother she signed up for basketball.

“As a student-athlete and always having been a taller female and having played,” Jayla’s mother Laura said. “I never really realized that what I was going through would prepare me for what was ahead.”

A coach once told Jayla that her game reminded him of NBA legend Robert Parrish. It’s the reason why she wears double zeroes on her jersey. As Jayla prepares for her first full high school season, she understands the work continues and there is much more room to improve her game.

“Even if it’s like a big-time offer, drops in her lap, she might not realize the gravity of it,” former Thompson assistant coach Madison Pierce said. “But you don’t really have to when you’re her age. As long as you’re working, good things come your way.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.