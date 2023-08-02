First Alert Weather: Hot and mostly dry conditions Wednesday; Storms return Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures aren’t too bad this morning with some spots in the 60s north of Interstate 20. The rest of us are close to average with temperatures in the lower 70s. The good news is that we aren’t tracking any foggy conditions that could slow down your morning commute this morning.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. I think we will squeeze out another afternoon of dry weather. We will likely see some upper-level clouds move in from the north today giving us a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures today will likely climb into the low-to-mid 90s with easterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels will likely remain comfortable. The heat index today is only expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

I think we’ll end up dry this afternoon. Barons baseball is taking on two games this afternoon and evening against Rocket City. Temperatures for Game 1 will likely start out in the lower 90s at 4:30 p.m. By 7 to 8 p.m., the second game will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling down into the mid 80s.

Next Big Thing: The big story tomorrow is that we’ll likely have a chance to see scattered showers and storms. A ridge of high pressure will likely remain just to our west allowing clusters of storms to develop and sweep into the northern half of Alabama and Georgia tomorrow and Friday. I think we’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Our best chance to see storms tomorrow will likely occur in the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms could develop in north Alabama and sweep to the south.

Severe Outlook Tomorrow (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for areas along and north of Interstate 20 in Alabama. A few storms could end up strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The greatest chance to see storms will likely occur north of I-20 and east of I-65 tomorrow. Temperatures before the storms could climb into the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Future Radar - Thur 2P (WBRC)

Scattered Storms Possible Friday: Northwest flow will likely continue as we head into Friday. Scattered storms can’t be ruled out early Friday morning for parts of east Alabama. We’ll likely start Friday off with morning temperatures in the mid 70s. Patchy fog and a few storms will be possible.

We’ll end up mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with a 50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with a heat index near the triple digits. It will definitely feel muggier Friday. Those muggy conditions will likely stay with us going into the weekend.

Weekend Outlook: The upcoming weekend is looking unsettled with several opportunities to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will likely see morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 90s. It will be very muggy this weekend, so the heat index could climb into the triple digits. Some spots could end up close to heat advisory criteria with a heat index around 105.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Clusters of storms could develop on Saturday and Sunday giving us a 40 to 50 percent chance for storms. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out in this pattern. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. If you are shopping for school supplies or out at the pool, you’ll definitely want to monitor the forecast. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Rainfall Potential: The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting the greatest chance to see rain over the next five days will likely occur in northeast Alabama. A couple of inches of rainfall can’t be ruled out. For most of Central Alabama, we could end up around a half inch to an inch of rainfall. Heavy rain and isolated flooding is possible over the next several days thanks to the active weather pattern. The best chance to see isolated flooding will likely occur in parts of northeast and east Alabama through the weekend.

Scattered storms remain in the picture next week as a cold front approaches Alabama. Temperatures could trend close to average by the middle and end of next week.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic is mostly quiet as we start out the month of August. We continue to monitor a weak area of low pressure located 500 miles southeast of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic. This area of low pressure has had to battle wind shear and dry conditions which has prevented it from developing. Monday this low had a high chance to develop, but odds have dropped dramatically to 10 percent (low) as of this morning.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. We’ll have to watch tropical waves moving off Africa over the next week or two, but long-range models aren’t too excited of any of these waves developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic Hurricane season normally ramps up this month and into September. The season officially ends on November 30th.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

